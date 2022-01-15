K'taka horror: Son arrested for raping his mother

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Jan 15 In a shocking incident, a case of son committing rape on his mother has been reported from Kedambadi village in Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. The mother has been hospitalized and the son has been taken into custody, police said on Saturday.

According to police, after the sexual assault by the accused, the victim mother fell sick and was admitted to Puttur government hospital. The 58-year-old mother had lodged a complaint with the Puttur Rural police station about the rape.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 362 (2) (n) and 506 against the accused. The police say that mother and the accused lived in the same house. The incident had taken place on January 12. The accused who went to sleep in his room, woke up at 3 a.m. and went to his mother's room and committed the crime.

When the mother resisted and screamed, the accused gagged her mouth with a cloth. He had also threatened her that, if she informed anyone about the incident he would kill her. The accused sexually assaulted her again the next morning.

Presently, the mother is being treated as an inpatient at Puttur government hospital. The accused is married and his wife is staying in her parents' house. The police are questioning the accused and further investigation is on.

