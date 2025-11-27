K'taka leadership row: Siddaramaiah snaps at Delhi summons query as Shivakumar leaves for Mumbai

Bengaluru, Nov 27 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost his cool on Thursday when the media questioned him about a possible visit to Delhi amid the ongoing leadership tussle. He reacted sharply, asking why reporters were repeatedly posing the same question since morning.

In another development, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar is travelling to Mumbai, further fuelling speculation in political circles.

Responding to a question at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah snapped at reporters, saying: "I have already given a statement on this in the morning, and you are asking the same question again."

When asked for further clarification, he added: "I can't listen to or do everything the media says."

Earlier in the day, when asked about AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s comment that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would be called to Delhi to resolve the issue, the Chief Minister had said that he would go to Delhi if summoned. Later, he remarked: "Let them (the high command) call."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, responding to rumours that he had been asked to come to Delhi, clarified: "No one has called me to Delhi yet. I am travelling to Mumbai for a private programme to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Anganwadi initiative started by Indira Gandhi, and I will be back by Thursday night."

He added: "I am leaving for Mumbai this evening and will return tonight."

It can be recalled that following an announcement by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on the power-sharing issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday that they will go to Delhi if called by the high command.

In a major development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday morning that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar will be summoned to Delhi, where the matter will be resolved amicably after a meeting with senior leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for Delhi, Kharge said, “We will call three to four leaders and hold meetings. The issue will be resolved. The discussion will take place in everyone’s presence, and a decision will be taken later.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while attending an event at his home office ‘Krishna’, said that he will go to Delhi if the high command calls him. He reiterated that he will abide by the high command’s decision.

When asked about Kharge's statement and Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji’s remarks supporting D.K. Shivakumar's candidature for the Chief Minister’s post, Siddaramaiah repeatedly said that he will go to Delhi if he is called.

Reacting to Kharge's announcement, Deputy CM Shivakumar said in Bengaluru: "Both the Chief Minister and I will discuss, and we will go. If they call, we will go."

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of CM Siddaramaiah, stated in Mysuru that the Chief Minister will not be changed if someone merely makes a claim.

"There are no complaints against the CM, there are no scams. MLAs are also supporting him. There is no need to change him currently," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor