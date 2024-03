K’taka LS Polls: BJP candidates for 14 seats to start filing nominations from April 1

Bengaluru, March 30 The state convenor of BJP's Lok Sabha poll management committee in Karnataka, V. Sunil Kumar, said on Saturday that the party candidates from the state will begin filing their nominations for the April 26 elections from Sunday onwards.

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The results will be out on June 4.

Speaking to reporters here, Sunil Kumar said that the candidates for the 14 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka that will go to the polls on April 26 will be accompanied by top leaders of the state BJP and JD(S) during the nomination filing process.

Accordingly, Bengaluru Central candidate P.C. Mohan will file his nomination on Sunday. He is likely to be accompanied by former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, among others.

The party will also hold a roadshow from Banappa Park to the BBMP office, Sunil Kumar said.

Yaduveer Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu, will file his nomination on April 3, accompanied by state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, former CM and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy, and BJP MP Pratap Simha, among others.

The same day, Chamarajanagar candidate Balaraj and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru nominee Kota Srinivas Poojari will also file their nominations.

Tumakuru BJP candidate V. Somanna will also file his nomination on April 3, accompanied by Yediyurappa, R. Ashoka, MLA Janardhana Reddy, former ministers Sriramulu, and J.C. Madhuswamy, among others.

On April 4, Captain Brijesh Chowta will submit his nomination in Mangaluru for the Dakshina Kannada Seat.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law and BJP candidate C.N. Manjunath will also submit his nomination for the high-profile Bengaluru Rural seat on April 4, accompanied by state BJP President Vijayendra, Kumaraswamy, R. Ashoka and others.

Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya will also file his nomination on April 4 in the presence of Yediyurappa, Pralhad Joshi, R. Ashoka and others.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajol will file his nomination from Chitradurga on April 4, while ex-minister K. Sudhakar will submit his nomination for the Chikkaballapur seat on the same day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor