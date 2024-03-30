Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 8th List of Candidates, Fields Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot; Sunny Deol Dropped
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 30, 2024 09:05 PM2024-03-30T21:05:30+5:302024-03-30T21:07:44+5:30
The BJP released its eighth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, featuring 11 contenders. The list ...
The BJP released its eighth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, featuring 11 contenders. The list includes three candidates from Odisha, six from Punjab, and two from West Bengal.
BJP releases the 8th list of the Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal.— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024
Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' to contest from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, Preneet Kaur from Patiala pic.twitter.com/3ohV44tAC5
Notable inclusions are Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Pranet Kaur from Patiala, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, and Ravneet Bittu from Ludhiana. Dinesh Singh Babbu will contest from Amritsar, replacing actor Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur.
Read Also | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawar vs Pawar Confirmed in Baramati As NCP Fields Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra Against Supriya Sule
Here's the list of BJP for the LS Polls:
|State
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Category
|Odisha
|Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera
|Jajpur (SC)
|SC
|Odisha
|Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi
|Kandhamal
|-
|Odisha
|Bhartruhari Mahtab
|Cuttack
|-
|Punjab
|Dinesh Singh Babbu
|Gurdaspur
|-
|Punjab
|Taranjit Singh Sandhu
|Amritsar
|-
|Punjab
|Sushil Kumar Rinku
|Jalandhar (SC)
|SC
|Punjab
|Ravneet Singh Bittu
|Ludhiana
|-
|Punjab
|Hans Raj Hans
|Faridkot (SC)
|SC
|Punjab
|Preneet Kaur
|Patiala
|-
|West Bengal
|Dr. Pranat Tudu
|Jhargram (ST)
|ST
|West Bengal
|Debashish Dhar, IPS
|Birbhum
|-