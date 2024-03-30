Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 8th List of Candidates, Fields Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot; Sunny Deol Dropped

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 30, 2024 09:05 PM2024-03-30T21:05:30+5:302024-03-30T21:07:44+5:30

The BJP released its eighth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, featuring 11 contenders. The list ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 8th List of Candidates, Fields Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot; Sunny Deol Dropped | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 8th List of Candidates, Fields Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot; Sunny Deol Dropped

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 8th List of Candidates, Fields Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot; Sunny Deol Dropped

The BJP released its eighth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, featuring 11 contenders. The list includes three candidates from Odisha, six from Punjab, and two from West Bengal.

Notable inclusions are Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Pranet Kaur from Patiala, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, and Ravneet Bittu from Ludhiana. Dinesh Singh Babbu will contest from Amritsar, replacing actor Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur.

Read Also | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pawar vs Pawar Confirmed in Baramati As NCP Fields Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra Against Supriya Sule

Here's the list of BJP for the LS Polls:

StateCandidate NameConstituencyCategory
OdishaDr. Rabindra Narayan BeheraJajpur (SC)SC
OdishaSukanta Kumar PanigrahiKandhamal-
OdishaBhartruhari MahtabCuttack-
PunjabDinesh Singh BabbuGurdaspur-
PunjabTaranjit Singh SandhuAmritsar-
PunjabSushil Kumar RinkuJalandhar (SC)SC
PunjabRavneet Singh BittuLudhiana-
PunjabHans Raj HansFaridkot (SC)SC
PunjabPreneet KaurPatiala-
West BengalDr. Pranat TuduJhargram (ST)ST
West BengalDebashish Dhar, IPSBirbhum-
Open in app
Tags :Lok Sabha Election 2024Lok Sabha Election 2024bjpSunny DeolpunjabWest BengalodishaPolitics NewsNational news