K'taka man kills leopard that preyed on his pet dog

Bengaluru, June 23 An incident of a leopard being killed for preying on a pet dog was reported from the Kootanuru village near Bandipur in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Friday. The forest authorities have arrested the culprit.

The arrested person was identified as Ramesh, a farm labourer from Mallayyanapura village. The accused was remanded to judicial custody. The forest authorities had found the body of the leopard at the agricultural field belonging to landlord G.R. Govindaraju.

The authorities after investigating the case nabbed Ramesh. The probe revealed that four days ago, the three-year-old female leopard had killed Ramesh's pet dog. He had an emotional bondage with the dog as it grew up with him.

