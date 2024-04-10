K'taka man posts objectionable photo of Bharat Mata on social media, arrested

Bengaluru, April 10 A man, who edited and posted Bharat Mata's objectionable photo, was arrested on Wednesday from here.

The Shivajinagar police have tracked the accused and arrested him following a complaint in this regard.

The accused, Wilfred, was arrested after Ganesh reported a viral post on social media to the Shivajinagar police.

The police are investigating the motive behind the suspect's post on social media.

The police are also investigating whether more people are involved in the crime.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

