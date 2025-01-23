K’taka: Man self-immolates as wife refuses to withdraw divorce petition

Bengaluru, Jan 23 In a shocking incident, a husband set himself on fire in front of his wife's residence in the Nagarbhavi locality of Bengaluru on Thursday after he was unable to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition.

Police said that the deceased husband is identified as 39-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Kunigal town. He owned a cab. According to police, Manjunath had got married in 2013 and lived in a flat after marriage in Bengaluru. The couple had a 9-year-old boy.

As differences cropped up between them, Manjunath had started living separately for two years and both had approached the court for divorce. However, Manjunath had come to the residence of his wife to convince her to withdraw the divorce petition from the court. Police stated that his wife had flatly refused the proposal and told him on his face that she had endured much turmoil with him.

When she did not agree, he came with a can of petrol in front of the corridor of her house, torched himself and died on the spot. The parents of Manjunath have alleged that his wife is responsible for the death of their son. Jnanabharthi police registered a case and investigating the matter.

Earlier, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie had committed suicide over alleged torture and demand of Rs 3 crore by his wife Nikita Singhania for divorce settlement.

Atul Subhash committed suicide alleging his wife demanded Rs 3 crore for divorce settlement.

Amid public outrage and furore over the sensational suicide case of Atul Subhash, another case of suicide involving a police officer, allegedly due to similar reasons of torture by his wife and her family, was reported from Bengaluru on December 14, 2024.

