K'taka minister Ashwath Narayan visits start-up pavilion, praises youths and entrepreneurs

Karnataka's Minister for IT-BT and Science & Technology, C N Aswath Narayan, on Wednesday, paid a visit to more than 100 start-up stalls on the first day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 being held at the Palace Grounds.

The minister encouraged the start-ups who had set up their stalls at the meet. He also had a word of praise for the entrepreneurial streak in them.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, which returned to the physical format this year after more than two years, also saw the minister meeting various foreign delegations who had flown down to the city to be part of the technological confabulations.

Aswath Narayan spent more than two hours in the start-up pavilion and interacted with the entrepreneurs. He also lent them his ears to listen to their stories and encouraged them to run their fledgling enterprises with gusto.

He also briefly explained the government's initiatives in encouraging start-ups to be new and budding entrepreneurs.

The minister also interacted with the youths, students and children at the pavilion. He also willingly obliged and posed to take selfies with the youngsters and the entrepreneurs and struck a chord with them.

Aswath Narayan was accompanied by Meena Nagaraj, Managing Director of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and also Director of the IT-BT Department besides Arjun Wodeyar, General Manager of KITS.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor