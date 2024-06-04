K’taka: NDA candidate leads from Kolar seat

Bengaluru, June 4 JD-S candidate Mallesh Babu, who was fielded as the NDA candidate from the Kolar Lok Sabha seat is leading with 45,000 votes from Kolar Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

The Congress had fielded K.V. Gowtham, a new face, against Mallesh Babu.

As per the election result trends, NDA has a lead on 16 seats while the INDIA bloc is leading on 10 seats and JD-S has a lead on two seats in Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor