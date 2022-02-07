K'taka not to compromise on river-linking projects, will take all steps to get its rightful share, says Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government has a clear stand on the proposed river-linking projects related to the Krishna and Cauvery. All steps will be taken to get the state's share of water without compromising on this.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "Our share should be decided on water accruing in our river basin, our need and equitable share. This is our stand. All the states should be taken into confidence before finalising the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project."

"All measures would be taken to get Karnataka's rightful share of water. As it involves Krishna and Cauvery, the lifelines of our state, we have made our stand clear. There is no compromise on this," Bommai said.

"I am holding a meeting with our state MPs in New Delhi. Various projects related to State and Union Governments will come up for discussion. We will also discuss estimates for the State budget as there is a connection between the Union Budget, which was recently presented, and the State Budget," he said.

Asked about the Uniform issues in educational institutions in the state, the Chief Minister said the Constitution has a mention about dress code in schools and colleges. "They should follow the circular of the state government in this regard," he said.

The inter-linking of Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Palar and Pennar rivers is part of the project to link Himalayan and Peninsular rivers. "Our stand is clear on the project and we are committed to it," Bommai said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor