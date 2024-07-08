K’taka Police launches hunt for youth indulging in obscene act

Bengaluru, July 8 Bengaluru Police launched a hunt for a youth who was indulged in the obscene act of exposing his private part to college girls in broad daylight.

Police said that they received a complaint from college girls along with evidence. The incident was reported on the busy VV Puram Road in Bengaluru.

“This stretch of road is used by a large number of female students studying in reputed colleges in the vicinity,” the police said.

According to the complaint, the miscreant arrived on a bike with his face covered. He then parked his vehicle on a public road and, in full public view, while sitting on his scooter, opened the zip of his pants and exposed himself in front of the college girls.

When the girls raised an alarm, the miscreant quickly vanished from the spot. The girls, who have experienced this harassment repeatedly, made a video of the accused and lodged a complaint with the VV Puram police in Bengaluru.

The police have registered the case and have started to gather information about the accused. They have also obtained the registration number of the two-wheeler.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

