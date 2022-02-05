K'taka reports 12K Covid cases; 50 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 5 Karnataka on Saturday reported 12,009 Covid-19 cases, officials said, adding 50 people have succumbed to the lethal virus in the state in the last 24 hours.

Also, 25,854 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Karnataka reported 14,950 cases, while discharges stood at 40,599. As many as 16,436 Covid cases were reported against 44,819 discharges on Thursday.

The positivity rate for the day came down to 9.04 per cent in the last 24 hours compared to 10.93 per cent on Friday. The case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent.

The total active cases in the state came down to 1,09,203 from 1, 23,098 in the state. The number of positive cases came down to 4,532 on Saturday from the previous day's 6,039 cases.

A total of 10,420 people were discharged from hospitals in the city.

Bengaluru reported 15 deaths on a single day. However, new Covid cases continued to fall in Karnataka as well as its capital city, Bengaluru.

Belagavi (1,028) is the only district in the state to record Covid cases in four digits. The cases in all districts have come down. Many districts have started recording cases in double digits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor