K'taka school principal held for sending lewd messages to girl student

Raichur (Karnataka), March 30 The principal of a school has been arrested on charges of sending lewd messages to a tenth grade student and misbehaving with her in this district of the state, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident had taken place in the limits of Shakthinagar police station. The accused principal, who is on the verge of retirement, managed to get the phone number of the victim and chatted with her.

Later, he started sending lewd messages and vulgar forwards to her mobile. He also started making calls to the victim and discussing sensual matters. The girl had told police that the accused had asked her not to address him as sir, but to treat him like a boyfriend.

He had sent multiple messages to her forcing her to spend time with him at his residence. The accused would address the girl as "darling". He had also threatened to harm her in the tenth board if she didn't cooperate, police said.

