K'taka: SI booked for torturing wife for dowry, exploiting fair-sex complainants

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 18 A Sub-Inspector (SI) has been booked on the charges of torturing his wife for dowry and exploiting fair-sex complainants who visited the police station seeking justice in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.

Acting on the complaint of SI's wife, the Kalasa Police have launched an investigation.

She accused her husband of torturing her to bring Rs 50 lakh dowry.

The complainant alleged that she was assaulted and abused by the accused's sister too.

The complainant said that her husband targeted women who came to lodge complaints and visited him in connection with passport verification. The accused used to befriend and lure them or force them to entertain him in return for getting their work done.

She also mentioned in the complaint that when her husband was stationed at Kapu police station, he had an affair with a woman belonging to the minority community.

When the family of the minority community woman came to know about the affair, they came to assault the accused and he had to pay Rs 4 lakh to her, police said quoting the complainant.

The Kalasa Police stated that they are verifying the facts of the case and will initiate legal action against the accused if the charges are proven.

Considering the allegations of harassment of the women and their exploitation, the police were gathering information.

Earlier, Karnataka Police arrested the police constable who allegedly raped a minor girl, a rape victim, promising her marriage in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in 2021. The accused cop was arrested and terminated from the service.

The Kadaba Police had slapped cases for taking advantage of his official position, raping a woman, criminal intimidation, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 against the accused cop.

