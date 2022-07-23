K'taka: Transgender held for cheating woman by posing as man on Facebook

Dakshina Kannada, July 23 A transgender has been arrested on charges of cheating a woman by posing as a man on Facebook account in Vitla town of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused posing as a civil engineer befriended a young woman on facebook and later, both of them fall in love with each other.

Both used to chat on Facebook and speak to each other over phone since past four years.

Recently, the mother of the girl got to know about her love affair, post which she shared it with her family friend Shailaja Rajesh, who is also an advocate.

The advocate with the help of Vitla police searched for the accused by tracking the location of his phone calls.

The police tracked the accused in Shankaranarayana of Udupi district and found out that he is a transgender.

Vitla police have lodged a case and arrested the transgender in connection with cheating the girl.

Further investigation is on.

