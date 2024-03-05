K’taka Women’s Commission chief meets acid attack victims in hospital, assures support

Dakshina Kannada, March 5 The Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, on Tuesday visited the hospital where three victims of acid attack are being treated at Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district, and assured them of all possible support.

In a shocking incident, three girl students were attacked with acid on the campus of the government college in Kadaba near Mangaluru city on Monday. The attacker was nabbed by the people present on the spot.

The victims are presently being treated at the AJ Hospital in Mangaluru city.

After her visit, Chowdhary said that the young women, who became victims of the acid attack, are worried about missing their examinations.

“They were only asking about exams. I am a mother, I can understand the mindset of the children. I will meet the Education Minister today and ensure that their education is not hampered,” she said.

"Two of the victims would need plastic surgery after two weeks. I would also ensure that the compensation from the police department reaches the victims. I will hold a meeting with the district administration and the police. An amount of Rs 4 lakh would be released as immediate compensation,” she said.

The accused, who has been identified as Abin from Malappuram district in Kerala, was wearing a mask and hat at the time of the attack after he had managed to sneak into the college campus in school uniform. He attacked the three girls as they were about to enter the examination hall.

The victims suffered serious injuries on their face and were rushed to the hospital. According to preliminary reports, the victims are all second year pre-university students (Class 12).

The attacker, who tried to escape from the spot, was caught by the public who handed him over to the police.

The accused was reportedly in love with one of the victims, whose mother’s house is located close to the accused’s residence in Kerala. The other two girls who were with her also got injured in the attack.

