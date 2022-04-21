K'taka youth arrested for indulging in communal flare up using foreign SIM

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), April 21 Karnataka Police said on Thursday that they have arrested a 20-year-old youth for posting messages to incite communal violence using a foreign SIM card.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ajmal, was arrested in Nada Hokkila village near Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district.

Ajmal had created four fake Instagram accounts, one of them under the name of 'mari_gudi_5', and posted objectionable and inciting messages which would challenge communal harmony in the society, the police said.

He was also on Twitter and WhatsApp groups which spread communal hatred.

Investigations have revealed that he also had connections with organisations that indulged in anti-social activities.

Since one year, the accused has been actively posting objectionable and provoking posts on his social media handles, whenever a sensitive situation prevailed in the state.

The accused had also sent death threats to Sai Sandesh, a student, following a verbal duel on the hijab row between two groups of students on March 4.

Two cases were registered in this regard. When the police investigated the matter, it was found that the messages had been posted from here using a foreign SIM card.

Further investigation is on.

