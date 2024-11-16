KTR calls Revanth Reddy ‘Godse’s disciple’

Hyderabad, Nov 16 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday termed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy a "disciple" of Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister for his decision to install the world’s largest statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat on the Musi River, he remarked that Gode’s disciple wants to install the statue of Gandhi

Rama Rao mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi opposed Revanth Reddy’s proposal and advised him to use the money for the welfare of the poor.

“Mahatma Gandhi may be anguished because Revanth Reddy is Godse disciple. Nathu Ram Godse belonged to RSS. RSS Godse's disciple is this man, Revanth Reddy. Can we agree to Godse installing a statue of Gandhi,” he asked.

The BRS leader asked Revanth Reddy not to do politics like ‘Shikhandi’ by using the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to hide the ‘loot’ in the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, was addressing a meeting to welcome some leaders of the Congress party from the Rajendranagar constituency into BRS.

He asked when Revanth Reddy has Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the Musi River project, why he was not implementing the poll promise to give one tola gold for the marriage of every poor girl.

He reiterated the allegation that there is massive ‘loot’ in the Musi project. He questioned the silence of the BJP over the issue.

KTR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have been saying that Telangana has become an ATM for Congress but taking no action on the allegations.

He slammed Revanth Reddy for his statement that he would finish off KCR politically. “KCR is a power. Many people in the past said they would finish off KCR. When they couldn’t do it, who are you,” he asked.

The BRS leader told Revanth Reddy that if KCR had not achieved Telangana state, he would not have become the chief minister.

He claimed that the BRS during its 10-year rule made Telangana a model state in the entire country. He said under the leadership of KCR, the BRS made Telangana number one in agriculture, electricity, welfare of the poor and drinking water supply to every house.

