KTR moves HC for lawyer’s presence during ACB questioning

Hyderabad, Jan 8 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday approached Telangana High Court, seeking orders for the presence of his lawyer during questioning by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Formula-E race case.

A day before he is scheduled to appear before the ACB, the former minister filed a petition in the High Court, seeking orders to the ACB to allow his lawyer during examination.

The ACB, which is probing alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of the Formula-E race in 2023 when BRS was in power, summoned Rama Rao on January 6. He, however, returned from the ACB office after his lawyer was not allowed to be present during questioning.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, had submitted a letter to the ACB requesting it to defer his questioning till the Telangana High Court pronounces its order on his quash petition.

After the High Court on Tuesday dismissed KTR’s petition to quash the FIR, the ACB issued another notice to him, directing him to appear before it on January 9.

The court also refused to pass orders to ACB not to arrest him.

The BRS working president has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media on Tuesday night, KTR said the allegations against him were politically motivated. He said he would fight these cases legally and constitutionally.

KTR confirmed his commitment to cooperate with investigations, including appearances before the ACB and ED. “I have nothing to hide and will answer all questions. My integrity is my strength,” he asserted.

“I had stated that I would appear for the ACB inquiry with my lawyer. However, despite waiting for half an hour, the ACB officials hesitated to question me. I appeared for the inquiry as a responsible citizen, but they disallowed my lawyer’s presence,” he said.

The former minister said he wanted the presence of his lawyer in view of another case involving former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. He said the police leaked statements to the media claiming things that Narender Reddy never said.

The ACB last month registered the FIR against KTR, Arvind Kumar and former Chief Engineer of HMDA B. L. N. Reddy for alleged irregularities in payment by HMDA to FEO and associated entities without adhering to established financial procedures.

The FIR was registered under Sections 13 (1) (A) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

