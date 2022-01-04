Kulgam encounter: J-K police recovers arms and ammunition, case registered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 and a pistol were recovered from the possession of two terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter.

Subsequently, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," police said.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district earlier today.

As per an official statement from the police, based on a specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in village Okey area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, 9RR and 18Bn CRPF in the said area.

Police said that during the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Amir Ahmad Wani, resident of Alamgunj, Shopian and Sameer Ahmad Khan, resident of Tiken Pulwama.

As per police records, the killed terrorist Amir Ahmad was a categorized terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF), but the other killed terrorist joined terror folds recently. Both the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases, police said.

Police have also requested people to cooperate till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor