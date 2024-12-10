Kullu Bus Accident: One Dead, Several Injured As Private Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video)

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh (December10, 2024): A private bus carrying 20 to 25 passengers fell into a gorge near Shalkhed in Kullu’s Ani subdivision on Tuesday. The accident claimed one life and left several others injured.

According to reports, the bus was traveling between Karsog and Ani when it veered off the road and plunged into the ditch. Locals, who heard the loud crash, rushed to the scene to rescue trapped passengers before authorities arrived. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Raveesh confirmed the driver’s death and said the injured were receiving medical care. "The bus driver died on the spot. The passengers have been moved to the hospital for primary treatment. Our team is on the spot," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident. "The administration has been directed to provide immediate medical aid to the injured. I pray for the departed soul's peace and for the speedy recovery of those hurt in the accident," he said in a statement shared on X.