Kullu's Winter Tourism Struggles as Lack of Early Snowfall Affects Visitors

The lack of early snowfall in Kullu district has led to a decrease in tourist arrivals, according to Sunayana Sharma, the District Tourism Development Officer. Snowfall during the winter months is a major draw for tourists to the region, and its timing significantly influences the influx of visitors.

Sharma explained, "Snowfall during winters in Kullu district is a big attraction for tourists and snowfall has a huge impact on tourist arrivals. If snowfall happens early, then our tourist season starts a little earlier, and if snowfall is delayed, tourists also come accordingly."

This year, however, the weather has been relatively dry, and there has been no major snowfall in the popular tourist town of Manali. Some light snowfall has occurred in areas like Sissu and the Hamta side, but these are not major tourist hubs. Sharma noted that this delay in snowfall has dampened enthusiasm among tourists, leading to a reduced inflow of visitors.

#WATCH | Kullu, HP: District Tourism Development officer, Sunayana Sharma says, "Snowfall during winters in Kullu district is a big attraction for tourists and snowfall has a huge impact on tourist arrivals. If snowfall happens early then our tourist season starts a little early… pic.twitter.com/Dh6XEfyArN — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

"When compared to the last few years, there has been a slight decrease in the number of tourists coming this year," she added, expressing concern over the potential loss for the tourism industry. The delay in snowfall is expected to impact local businesses that rely heavily on winter tourism, including hotels, transport services, and local vendors.

Tourism authorities are hopeful that if the snowfall picks up in the coming weeks, the situation may improve, but for now, the industry is feeling the effects of the late start to the winter season.