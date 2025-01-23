Kumaraswamy inaugurates IMTEX 2025 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 23 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, inaugurated IMTEX 2025 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, highlighting the significance of the machine tool industry in driving India’s manufacturing and economic growth.

“A strong machine tool industry is essential for a robust manufacturing sector,” said Kumaraswamy, emphasising its role as a cornerstone of the capital goods sector.

Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) has organised the 22nd edition of IMTEX 2025, A Leading global machine tool show, with a focus on metal cutting and manufacturing technologies from 23 - 29 January 2025 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru.

Addressing the gathering, Kumaraswamy stated that the National Capital Goods Policy 2025 will position India as a global leader. He lauded Karnataka’s contribution to the machine tool sector, stating, “Karnataka generates 50 per cent of India’s machine tools, earning its title as the machine tool capital of the country.”

He underlined that the pioneering efforts of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), laid the foundation for the industry’s growth five decades ago, adding that today, Karnataka continues to foster innovation and production excellence.

The Minister highlighted various central government initiatives, such as the “Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector,” aimed at technology upgradation, skill development, and infrastructure enhancement.

“Our ministry has supported the establishment of the Tumakuru Machine Tool Park and partnered with industry and academia to set up Centres of Excellence like the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre at IIT-Madras,” Kumaraswamy added.

He also announced the ministry’s efforts to develop the National Capital Goods Policy 2025, with a focus on making India a global leader in the sector.

“This policy will provide a framework to foster innovation, reduce reliance on imports, and enhance competitiveness,” he said.

He also commended IMTEX 2025 for hosting over 1,100 exhibitors from 23 countries, providing a platform for networking and collaboration between industries and academic institutions.

IMTEX 2025, with its focus on innovation and collaboration, is set to propel India’s machine tool industry forward, aligning with the government’s vision of “Make in India” and fostering a self-reliant and globally competitive manufacturing sector, Kumaraswamy stated.

Karnataka Industries Minister M.B. Patil was also present at the inauguration. Kumaraswamy acknowledged the government’s efforts in supporting the machine tool industry and fostering innovation.

--IANS

