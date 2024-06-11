Kumaraswamy makes Cabinet debut, Pralhad Joshi gets new charge

Bengaluru, June 11 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has been given charge of the Ministries of Heavy Industries and Steel where as senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been allocated the Ministries of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution as well as the New and Renewable Energy.

Kumaraswamy hails from Hassan and represents the Mandya Parliamentary constituency located close to Bengaluru.

Pralhad Joshi represents the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in north Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy, who has been a two-time Chief Minister and JD (S) President, was hopeful of getting the Union Agriculture Ministry. However, he has been allocated other significant Cabinet portfolios.

In the allocation of important Union Cabinet portfolios, the BJP has tried to send out a message to the Vokkaliga vote bank, which supported the NDA in the south Karnataka region.

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been allocated a new Cabinet portfolio in the Narendra Modi-led government.

He was earlier allocated the Ministries of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs in the previous Narendra Modi-led government.

Pralhad Joshi is the only Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3.0 government from the north Karnataka region.

