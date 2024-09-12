Kumaraswamy Slams Karnataka's Congress Government Over Mandya Violence, Accuses It Of "Inefficiency, Appeasement"

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the Congress in Karnataka over the communal tension in Mandya following stone pelting during a religious procession and said its "inefficiency" and protection of only "one section of society" was leading to such incidents. "Kannadigs do not support such communal clashes.

They are very peaceful. Because of the government's inefficiency in giving some protection to one section of society, such things are happening again and again. Appeasement politics is not good. I also ran the state for two terms. I gave protection and support to all communities. It's government's responsibility to look after everybody. That is important," Kumaraswamy, who is senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader, told ANI. He said he will visit Mandya on September 13.

"Now the situation is under control. But several damages have already occurred. I am visiting the place tomorrow; today I am going to Bengaluru, and tomorrow morning I am visiting the place...I am getting all the feedback regarding the development there...Some miscreants tried to disturb the Ganesh procession," he said. "This happened in that context, but everybody is criticising the failure of the government. For them (State Govt) it is not a big issue. After this government came to power in Karnataka, they wanted to give some impression that they were working for people in only one sector. That is why these things are happening in Karnataka. It is a peaceful state," he added. Karnataka Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that action will be taken against those who created the rift.

"We don't give any importance to any community or caste, whether it's Hindu or Muslim; action will be taken against those who created such a rift," he said.

The minister visited Mandya and inspected the site where violence broke out on Wednesday. Following his visit, Cheluvarayaswamy said that the situation currently is peaceful there and that the Revenue Department and Police will do a survey and assess the damages and will submit the reports by this evening. "The situation is peaceful now. Some shops and motorcycles have suffered damage...Several shopkeepers have also filed complaints. The Revenue Department and Police will survey and assess the damage and submit a report by evening today. I will further take the report to the CM so that compensation can be given," he said.

As per Mandya District Collector, 54 people have been arrested. "The situation is under control. We have deployed sufficient force and taken all precautionary measures. We have declared a holiday for schools and colleges today. Fifty four people have been arrested in this incident. We are assessing the damages," he said. As per the Mandya Police , seven bikes and six small shops were burnt, and a total of 15 bikes and a car were slightly damaged during the incident.