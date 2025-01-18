Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 1.98 Million Pilgrims Attend on Sixth Day; 'Golden Baba' Draws Attention with 6 Kg of Gold Jewellery

Maha Kumbh Mela saw over 1.98 million pilgrims visit the site by 10 am on Saturday, as per official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government. The report highlights that more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 9.84 lakh pilgrims took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the event. By Friday, January 17, the total number of visitors to the Mahakumbh Mela had exceeded 73 million.

Meanwhile, in another display of devotion, Mahamandaleshwar Narayanand Giri Maharaj of the Niranjani Akhada, also known as 'Golden Baba,' was spotted wearing jewellery weighing over 6 kilograms.

Describing his various jewels, Mahamandaleshwar Narayanand Giri Maharaj explained that the collection includes rudraksha, coral, crystals, moonga, and other precious stones such as ruby, sapphire, and emerald, all of which are used during puja (worship). His jewellery also features the Shri Yantra symbol.

Golden Baba said, "My name is Shri Shri 1008 Anant Shri Vibhushit Swami Narayan Nand Giriji Maharaj. I am from Kerala, and I am the Chairman of Sanatana Dharma Foundation. It has rukdraksha, coral, crystals and moonga. All are dedicated to the gods Natraj, Narishma, Murugan, Bhadrakali. I need different stones like ruby, sapphire, and emerald during puja. It has Shri Yantra also."

"There is something special in all this jewellery. I am wearing jewellery weighing over 6.8 kg. I started wearing these 15 years ago. These rudrakshas were given by my father. It gives positive energy which is reflected to others also. If I was wearing trousers and a shirt, you would not have come to talk to me. God has given me this opportunity to spread positive energy," he added.

With the start of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti. Both Indian and foreign pilgrims immersed themselves in the sacred dip, adding to the spiritual fervor of the world’s largest religious gathering.



