Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 8.5 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on 9th Day of Rare 45-Day Celestial Alignment

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 witnessed over 15.97 lakh devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj today, with the total number of pilgrims crossing 8.81 crore, as reported by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Amidst the dense fog, thousands of devotees gathered on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. With close to 8.5 crore pilgrims having bathed in the Sangam so far, today marks the 9th day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh 2025, a rare celestial event that happens only once in 144 years.

Amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.



A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday after three cooking gas cylinders exploded in Sector 19, within the Gita Press tent. The flames spread to 10 nearby tents, but quick response from police, administration, and firefighters helped control the blaze. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and took note of the incident.