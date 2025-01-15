Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj Schools to Remain Closed Today Due to Traffic Congestion After First Shahi Snan

All English and Hindi medium schools up to class 8 in Prayagraj will remain closed on January 15 due to anticipated traffic congestion following the first 'Shahi Snan' of the Maha Kumbh on Makar Sankranti. The Basic Education Officer, acting on the directives of the District Magistrate, issued a public notice announcing the closure.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, more than 35 million devotees took a holy dip at Sangam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, marking its celebration after 12 years. Key upcoming bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). The event is expected to draw over 450 million devotees.

On Tuesday, during the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, orchestrated a grand flower shower from helicopters, adorning the lakhs of devotees at the Sangam bank with rose petals. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

