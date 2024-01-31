Kundu reinstated as Himachal DGP

Shimla, Jan 31 Indian Police Service officer Sanjay Kundu has been reinstated as the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police, weeks after being transferred to the Ayush Department as Principal Secretary following a high court order, officials said on Wednesday.

A notification regarding his reinstatement as the police chief has been issued.

The Supreme Court on January 3 stayed a Himachal Pradesh high court order that directed the state government to shift Kundu in the wake of a complaint by a Palampur-based businessman, noting that the officer was not heard before the adverse directive was issued against him.

In his complaint, businessman Nishant Sharma alleged a threat to him, his family and property from his business partners. The high court had directed the government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra Superintendent of Police so that they don’t influence a probe into the complaint.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor