'Kung Fu Nuns' back in action with climate awareness mission

New Delhi, March 23 Nearly 200 'Kung Fu Nuns', led by Gyalwang Drukpa, the spiritual head of the 1,000-year-old Drukpa Order based in the Himalayas, are paddling in the mountains of Nepal to raise awareness on climate change that is causing disasters worldwide.

After a four-year gap, their cycle expedition is back in action again.

"A joyful effort to spread the message of eco-friendly ways of living and gender equality," said a statement issued by the Drukpa Order, a branch of Himalayan Buddhism.

The Kung Fu Nuns, known for their social activism like cleaning campaign, gender equality, animal rescue, health camps, preserving heritage and disaster relief, have been joined by several monks.

The maroon-robed nuns are from India and they train at the Druk Amitabha Mountain Nunnery perched atop outside Kathmandu, established by the 12th Gyalwang Drukpa, as warriors for peace.

"Over the years, these cycling yatras have covered countless thousands of kilometers across Nepal and India. While we are on the yatra, we perform morning and evening rituals for world peace and harmony," said a nun.

They had started the cycle expedition from Kathmandu to Mustang on February 21.

"It's our seventh cycle yatra. This is also an initiative to raise awareness on climate change," she added.

The Drukpa Order that originates from the Himalayan region of Ladakh has built a strong history of community action and citizen empowerment for many years.

In 2019, the Kung Fu Nuns were awarded the prestigious Asia Society's Game Changers Award in New York for inspiring and applying their unique talent to make the world a better place.

They have also received the Atlantic Council's Unsung Heroes honour in Washington D.C. for their courageous work in gender equality, environmentalism and humanitarian aid.

