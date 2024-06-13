Kuwait Fire: Five From Tamil Nadu Dead in Mangaf Tragedy, Says State Minister KS Masthan

Five people from Tamil Nadu have tragically lost their lives in a recent fire incident in Kuwait, as reported by KS Masthan, the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare. The minister cited information received from Tamil associations abroad, noting that the process of identifying the deceased may require some time.

"Five Tamilians died in Kuwait Mangaf tragedy. We got this information from Tamil Sangam in Kuwait, not officially from the Indian Embassy. As this is a fire tragedy it will take time to identify the deceased. When official information comes we will take measures to shift the body from Kuwait to their native in Tamil Nadu," Masthan said.

Addressing reporters, the minister disclosed that the deceased individuals hailed from various regions of Tamil Nadu, specifically Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, and Villupuram. He identified them as Rama Karuppan, Veerasamy Mariyappan, Chinnadurai Krishanamoorthy, Mohammad Sharif, and Gunaf Richard Rai.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has ordered our department to monitor the situation continuously. Nothing to fear, the government will do all the help," Masthan said. Chief Minister MK Stalin offered condolences following the death of at least 40 Indians in the major fire incident at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait on June 12.

