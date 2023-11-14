L-G approves creation of 10 more Family Courts in Delhi, to now have 31 in total

New Delhi, Nov 14 After a prolonged wait since the initial proposal in October 2019, Delhi is set to witness a enhancement in its judicial infrastructure and workforce.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V.K. Saxena has granted approval for the establishment of 10 additional Family Courts in the capital.

This decision, prompted by a 2019 Full Court recommendation, aims to address the staggering backlog of cases, some pending for over a decade.

The new courts will be led by 10 appointed judges, and the approval includes the creation of 71 supporting positions, ranging from readers to drivers.

With approximately 46,000 cases awaiting resolution in Delhi's Family Courts, the expansion is a timely response to the increasing demand for family-related legal adjudications.

The move reflects a commitment to expediting justice delivery and alleviating the strain on existing Family Courts, where a significant portion of staff operates in a diverted capacity from other departments.

About 46,000 cases are pending in Family Courts in Delhi, lowest being 1,321 pending with Principal Judge, Family Court, Saket; and highest being 3,654 pending with Family Court, Rohini.

According to Family Court HQ, Dwarka, there are about 150-200 on the average being registered with Family Courts on a daily basis.

