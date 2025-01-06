L-G distributes 57 appointment letters to anti-Sikh riot survivors, latter applauds move

New Delhi, Jan 6 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday distributed 57 appointment letters to the survivors of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and their family members in the Tilak Vihar area.

The move to provide government jobs brought smiles on the faces of 1984 riot victims as they said that this would bring some sort of closure to the pain and suffering, they endured for 40 long years.

After handing over appointment letters, the L-G said that nobody could heal the wounds that they underwent 40 years ago, however, such efforts would do a great deal in bringing the affected families back into the mainstream.

He also pointed out that for the first time in history, a 55-year-old person was being provided with a government job.

Notably, a total of 88 persons have been shortlisted for government jobs out of which 57 were given appointment letters on Monday and the rest will be facilitated later.

Earlier in the day, the Raj Niwas shared on X, “VK Saxena has given relaxation in educational qualification and age limit to the family members of 1984 Sikh riot victims, which will give opportunity to 88 applicants in government jobs. This is an important step towards justice and rehabilitation of victim families.”

Delhi Pradesh BJP President Virendra Sachdeva along with MP Kamaljit Sehrawat, Chief Secretary of Delhi Government Dharmendra Kumar and Divisional Commissioner of Revenue Department were also present on the occasion.

Many beneficiaries of Mata Gujri Devi Colony of Tilak Nagar spoke to IANS, expressing their happiness over receiving appointment letters.

A woman beneficiary said, “103 people have got recruitment letters in two instalments. The wounds of the 1984 riots can never be forgotten but this will come as a great solace for those who are living in penury.”

“We are very thankful to LG for this. He stated clearly that no one is obliged to follow anyone’s directions as the city government has taken charge of the whole project,” she added.

Kulwant Kaur told IANS that this was a very good development.

“We have been denied our due for long but with this, a healing process will begin. We can’t forget those days of brutality and hardship. “I thank the government for extending the benefits to us,” she said.

Pradeep Singh said, “It was long overdue, still if the government has begun this, it’s a good and welcome move. Appointment will enable the community to contribute to the nation’s growth.”

Honey Singh said, “I am very happy to receive the appointment letter, it’s happening after 40 years. Justice is being delivered after such a long time. We are grateful to the government.”

