'L-G's decision on Farishtey Scheme is unfortunate': Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, Dec 17 After L-G V. K. Saxena refuted allegations surrounding the Farishtey scheme, calling it a "pre-meditated exercise of hubris" aimed at shirking responsibilities, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said the "L-G's decision on the scheme as unfortunate".

In a statement, Bharadwaj said, "It is very unfortunate that even the L-G has been misinformed by his officers."

Giving the yearly number of beneficiaries and expenditure under Farishtey scheme, the Minister said 1,540 people were benefitted in 2018-19, the year 2019-20 saw 4,418 beneficiaries, 2020-21 (6,131 beneficiaries), 2021-22 (5,456 beneficiaries) and 2022-23 (3,698 beneficiaries) and from April 2023 till October this year (2,212 beneficiaries).

The Minister said that in 2018-19, Rs 2.74 crore payment was made, in 2019-20 Rs 9.4 crore, in 2020-21 Rs 9.5 crore, in 2021-22Rs 5.95 crore and in 2022-23 Rs 4.85 crore payment has been made.

He said that from April to October this year, Rs 2.08 crore payment has been made under the scheme.

He said that it is quite evident from this data that after its launch in 2018, the number of beneficiaries started increasing with increasing awareness about this scheme.

The number reached 6,131 in year 2020-21 and then declined to 5,456 in year 2021-22. In year 2022-23, it further declined to 3,698 and this is when this matter was very seriously taken up by the then Health Minister Manish Sisodia, Bharadwaj said.

The similar declining trends are also reflected in the expenditure by the Health Department on Farishtey scheme, he said.

He said that the L-G has been misinformed that a payment of Rs 3.54 crore has been made till October this year, however the truth is that only Rs 2.08 crore has been paid.

"The Health Department in its reply to Vidhan Sabha Question has also informed that there is a pendency of Rs 8 crore for the Farishtey Scheme," Bharadwaj said.

Bhardwaj also said that in order to ensure that Farishtey scheme is fully operational and utilised in its full capacity, he held multiple meetings with the Secretary Health, DGHS and other related officers of Health Department.

"However, in spite of verbal directions in the meetings, there was no visible change in the situation. Later, I sent multiple written directions to the Health Secretary, however, even the written directions have not been complied by the Health Secretary and the DGHS," the Minister said.

He further said that it must be appreciated that it took huge efforts and awareness campaigns to motivate citizens to help the unknown victims of road accidents.

"However, non-payment of Farishtey bills to the Private Hospitals has led to denials of admissions of hundreds of accident victims. This has a snowball effect on motivation of good samaritans who would have taken the unknown accident victims to Private Hospitals and would have faced denial of admissions," he said.

He said, therefore "I am again requesting the L-G to ensure strict action is taken against the errant officers and necessary steps are taken to make payment so that the Farishtey Scheme does not collapse.

