La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow reports 2 COVID-19 cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in La Martiniere Girls College of Lucknow in the state capital on Sunday.

Two girls were found COVID positive in the college. District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said, "The process of sanitization is underway in the college while testing will also be done by doing contact tracing as per the prescribed protocol."

He appealed to the people to follow COVID precautionary measures, with proper social distancing, and mandatory wearing of face masks before going out in public places.

He also stated those with symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested immediately.

Also, people can reach out to ICCC (Integrated COVID Control and Command Centre) helpline number 0522-4523000.

The state has a total of 20,72,680 active cases while 20,48,055 have recovered from the COVID-19 infections. The state has reported a total of 23,503 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday became the first state to cross the 31 crores COVID vaccinations mark.

( With inputs from ANI )

