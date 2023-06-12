'Laadli Bahna Yojana' has filled Dindori's specially-abled woman Janaki with a new confidence: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that he got emotional after listening to the reaction of a specially-abled woman Janaki from Dindori district about Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. The Yojana filled her with a new confidence, she said.

CM Chouhan shared a video message over Twitter for the same.

In the video he could be heard saying, "Today, I am very emotional after listening to the words of Ladli Bahna Janaki from Dindori. She is a differently-abled woman and is barely able to live her life in poverty. But the 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' has given her confidence back and now she is saying that she will teach her children and feed them. She is full of confidence."

"Therefore, we have decided that this Yojana will not be limited to only monthly aid of Rs 1000, we will gradually increase it up to Rs 3000 a month," the CM said.

An Awas (residence) has also been approved to Ladli Bahna Janki, who is living her life with great difficulty and an amount of Rs 50,000 has also been transferred to her bank account. Long live sisters, your brother (referring to himself) is with you, CM Chouhan said.

On the other hand, Janki could also be heard saying in the same video, "I will teach my boys, buy books, copies and pens for them and feed them."

