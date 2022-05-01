'Labharthis' are at Centre of BJP's plans for upcoming Assembly polls

New Delhi, May 1 After realising that 'labharthis' (beneficiaries) of government schemes played an important role in the return of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is paying special attention to winning the support of this particular segment of voters in the coming Assembly elections.

After the assembly polls results of five states, where the BJP has formed the government in four, party leaders believe that 'labharthis' had played a key role especially in the re-election of the Adityanath government.

The saffron camp also believes that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme has benefited the people directly by getting the money under different government schemes like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjawala Yojana, Jan Dhan Accounts, PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana and others.

During the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls earlier this year, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had explained about the different welfare schemes which benefited the people.

"The BJP government has provided 43 lakh pucca houses to people, uninterrupted power supply to each household, tap water to 30,000 panchayats, free ration to over 15 crore poor twice in a month and two free doses of Covid vaccine, while ensuring overall development of the state, free treatment and welfare schemes," Thakur had told .

The BJP has already planned to reach out to the beneficiaries to seek votes in the coming Assembly polls. The party is drawing up a strategy to reach out to 'labharthis' in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where Assembly polls will be held this year-end, and states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, where elections are scheduled for 2023.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that in a democracy one has every right to seek the support of the people for work done.

"We will reach out to 'labharthis' of central and state government schemes. One family of Himachal Pradesh has received benefits of seven government schemes like house, pension, kisan samman nidhi and others. We extend benefits of central schemes to people through our own schemes,"HE said.

Sources said that the BJP cadre in Gujarat also reached out to the beneficiaries of different government schemes through various programmes before the Assembly polls.

After seeing that the beneficiaries of government schemes voted for the return of the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the Karnataka BJP is also planning to reach out to them.

"Around 60 per cent of Karnataka's population is a beneficiary of one or the other scheme of the central or state government. We have started working on converting this huge chunk of population into votes. BJP workers and leaders are working to win the support of 'labharthis'' in next year's elections," CT Ravi, BJP national general secretary, had said.

In Tripura, where elections will also be held next year, the BJP is also concentrating on women beneficiaries of government schemes.

A senior party functionary said that while drawing up election plans, the party also plans to reach out to each and every beneficiary through various programmes and events.

"While drawing up election strategy, we also focus on 'labharthis' of government schemes," he said.

