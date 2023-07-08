Labourer killed, two injured in soil mound collapse in Gujarat

Vadodara, July 8 In a tragic accident in Vadodara, Gujarat, a labourer lost his life while two others were injured after a soil mound collapsed on them at a construction site on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Chakli Circle, where the workers were constructing the foundation of a multi-storey building.

According to the fire department, rain-soaked soil unexpectedly gave way, trapping the trio.

On receiving the alert, fire department personnel arrived at the scene.

Despite their efforts, one of the trapped workers, identified as 35-year-old Ramesh Bhil from Limdi in Dahod district, was declared dead on the spot.

The other two labourers were successfully rescued in an operation lasting nearly two hours. They are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

--IANS

janvi/svn

