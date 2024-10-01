Ladakh Bandh Today: KDA and ABL Call for Shutdown in Protest Against Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention in Delhi

After the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh (ABL) called a Ladakh bandh protest on Tuesday, October 1. Wangchuk and other protestors were detained from the Singhu border on Monday when he was on his way to hold a march towards Gandhi Samadhi.

The Delhi Chalo Padyatra started from Leh on September 1 and was scheduled to reach Delhi this evening. The march led by activist Sonam Wangchuk was to culminate at Rajghat on October 2. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, attacked Delhi Police for holding a Ladakh climate activist.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention, Says 'Unacceptable, PM Modi Will Have to Listen to Ladakh’s Voice'.

"The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis who were peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Visuals From Ladakh

#WATCH | Ladakh bandh called by Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body, Leh (ABL) against the detention of Activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi.



Activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained from the Singhu border last night when he was on his way to hold a march towards Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/L60gPLJzTd — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

"Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi's border for standing up for Ladakh's future? Modi ji, as with the farmers, this 'Chakravyuh' will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh's voice," he added.

Delhi Police announced that Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed at the Delhi borders. Wangchuk and other volunteers embarked on a foot march from Leh to New Delhi to urge the Centre to resume dialogue with Ladakh's leadership regarding their demands.

One of their key demands is that Ladakh be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would grant the local population law-making powers to protect their land and cultural identity.