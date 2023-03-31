Ladakh: Elderly man rescued from Suru River in Kargil

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], March 31 : A 62-year-old man was rescued after getting stuck in the Suru river near Iqbal bridge following a sudden rise in water level, said Kargil police.

The elderly was identified as Anayat Ali, a resident of Khandi Barsoo.

Sharing details of the incident, officials said the man was washing clothes on the riverside and got stuck and stranded after a sudden rise in water level.

On receiving information, the UT Disaster Response Force (UTDRF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation along with locals.

Through the combined efforts of Kargil police, Tata Mobile Union members and UTDRF, the elderly was rescued and handed over to his family members.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor