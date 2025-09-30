Ladakh: Leh Sees Rush to Markets as 3-Hour Curfew Lift Brings Relief After Recent Violence

Markets in Leh, Ladakh, witnessed a surge of activity on Tuesday as residents rushed to purchase groceries, clothing, and daily necessities during a three-hour relaxation of the ongoing curfew. The curfew, now in its sixth consecutive day, was imposed following violent clashes that broke out on September 24 during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Authorities enforced restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent further escalation. A resident expressed relief, saying he was happy to see shops reopen after remaining shut for an entire week.

The Union Home Ministry, in a statement on Monday, reiterated its willingness to engage in discussions concerning Ladakh’s future. It said the government has consistently maintained an open stance toward dialogue with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). The ministry highlighted that it remains ready to welcome further talks through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any similar mechanism. The Centre emphasized that negotiations with local representatives have played an important role in addressing key concerns and will continue to remain central to resolving the region’s issues.

The ministry also underlined that earlier dialogues with ABL and KDA have already brought several positive outcomes. These include increased reservation benefits for Scheduled Tribes in Ladakh, the introduction of women’s reservation in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), and steps toward safeguarding local languages. However, despite these assurances, ABL Chairman Thupstan Chhewang announced during a press briefing that the group would abstain from further discussions with the Centre until peace is fully restored in the region. His statement reflects the growing mistrust between local leaders and the government amid ongoing unrest.

The violent incidents of September 24 left four people dead after police opened fire to disperse protestors who had set ablaze a political party office. The protests, spearheaded by activist Sonam Wangchuk through a hunger strike, escalated tensions across Ladakh. Authorities later detained Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), accusing him of inciting violence during the demonstrations. His arrest has drawn sharp reactions from supporters and further fueled anger among protestors, intensifying the demand for constitutional safeguards and statehood. The situation in Leh remains tense as residents balance daily survival with political and social uncertainties.