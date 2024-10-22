Ladakh MP expresses hope for peace at LAC following India-China patrolling agreement

New Delhi, Oct 22 Mohammad Hanifa Jan, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, expressed optimism for sustained peace in the border areas following an agreement between India and China on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas.

This diplomatic breakthrough preceded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit on Tuesday.

“For years, the India-China standoff at the LAC has been a source of tension, with incidents like the Galwan Valley clash still fresh in everyone’s mind,” Jan told IANS, adding, “Both armies have been at a face-off in several areas. With disengagement now underway and patrolling arrangements being established, I believe this is a positive development for peace in the region. As someone from the border area, I understand the devastating impacts of conflict."

Jan emphasised the importance of maintaining peace in these sensitive areas, hoping that the agreement would also lead to the resolution of border disputes through diplomatic talks.

Reports suggest the agreement focuses on the Depsang and Demchok areas, two key friction points between India and China.

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, confirmed on Monday that diplomatic and military negotiators had been engaged in multiple rounds of talks in recent weeks, culminating in this arrangement. He noted that this marks significant progress towards resolving tensions that escalated in 2020.

The most recent meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs took place on August 29 in Beijing. Both sides reportedly had constructive and forward-looking discussions aimed at narrowing differences and expediting the resolution of outstanding issues along the LAC.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also termed the India-China agreement in eastern Ladakh as a "positive development" and a product of very "patient and persevering diplomacy".

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit immediately after Misri made the announcement, EAM Jaishankar said that the agreement creates the basis for peace and tranquillity which should be there in the border areas and existed before 2020 - something which had been India's major concern over the past few years for the bilateral relationship to turn normal.

The EAM, however, advised to exercise caution and not go too fast on speculating immediate outcomes, insisting that the agreement has just happened and there will be discussions and meetings to plan the next steps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor