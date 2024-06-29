Ladakh Tragedy: Five Indian Army Personnel Killed After Water Level Surges in Daulat Beg Oldie Area During Tank Exercise

As many as 5 Indian Army personnel were killed after a tank exercise in the Daulat Beg Oldie region of Ladakh went awry as water levels suddenly surged during a river crossing operation on Friday, June 28, according to the news agency ANI quoting Defence officials.

According to the news agency PTI quoting officials, stated that five Army soldiers were swept away in flash floods near the Line of Actual Control near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Mandir Morh in Ladakh.

A mishap took place in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh during a tank exercise of crossing the river yesterday in the sector due to a sudden increase in water levels there. Loss of lives of Army personnel is feared. More details are awaited: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/my7pYEvWP8 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

According to the Army officials, the incident occurred around 3 am during a tank exercise involving a river crossing triggered by a sudden rise in water levels. All five bodies have been recovered. The tank was en route to Tangste when the tragic accident took place.

There were five soldiers in the tank at the time of the incident, including one JCO and 4 Jawans. One person has been located while the search for others is still going on, said Defence Officials.