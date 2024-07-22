Ladki Bahin Yojana: July-August dole to be given jointly for rakhi, says Ajit Pawar

Parner (Maharashtra), July 22 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who on Monday launched a statewide tour to reach out to women in the run up to the Assembly elections, announced that those eligible under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will get dole of Rs 3,000 (Rs 1,500 per month) for July and August together due to Rakshabandhan on August 19.

The money will be deposited directly in their bank accounts through DBT, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National President Ajit Pawar.

He chose to launch his statewide tour from Parner where the NCP(SP) nominee Nilesh Lanke was elected to the Lok Sabha, defeating the BJP candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil.

Ajit Pawar asked the women to elect the Mahayuti government so that the welfare schemes announced in the budget would continue to be implemented.

Ajit Pawar said that their vote to re-elect the Mahayuti government was crucial and claimed that if the Opposition came to power they might discontinue the schemes.

He criticised the Opposition for terming these schemes as “chunavi jumla” saying that they should have welcomed them.

Ajit Pawar, who celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake and seeking his mother’s blessings, later at the interactive session with women claimed that the government was firm on its commitment to provide financial assistance not just under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana but also through the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana (giving three cylinders free annually) and providing free higher education to girls.

“Ha Ajitdadacha Wada ahe (This is Ajitdada’s promise),” he said.

“The government will deposit Rs 1,500 per month through DBT in the accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The government will pay for July and August together. Those who have not filled the forms, I would like to say that even if you fill them in the month of August you are eligible for this scheme, you will be paid from July onwards. So don't worry. The scheme is meant to help poor women with an annual family income of Rs 2.50 lakh,” said Pawar.

He added that women from all communities will get the benefit of this scheme.

“If a woman from outside Maharashtra comes as a daughter-in-law of Maharashtra, she will also be entitled for benefits under the scheme,” he clarified.

Ajit Pawar also held similar interactive sessions at Ahilyanagar, Shrigonda and Karjat Jamkhed.

Meanwhile, women, who attended the interactive sessions, felicitated Ajit Pawar for the announcement of welfare schemes and also tied raakhis and celebrated his birthday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor