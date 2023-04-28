Ladli Bahna Yojana is not just a scheme but a revolution to change lives of women: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is a revolution to change the lives of women.

CM Chouhan made the remark while interacting with women in Tilajmalpura locality in the state capital, Bhopal on Friday.

"Ladli Bahna Yojana is not just a scheme, it is a revolution to change the life of women, especially poor women. I saw the poor sisters in the state were facing problems for small needs. It came to my mind that every real brother gives something to their sisters once a year and I am also a brother of women in the state. So, I thought that instead of giving once, I should give Rs 1000 every month to them so that they should not sacrifice their desire," the CM said

There is respect only when there is money, this is the truth of the world. It is his resolution that no matter what happens, money will be deposited in the accounts of the women, CM Chouhan added.

He further said, "God had made men and women, son and daughter equal but gradually the circumstances became such that the son became more beloved. I can guarantee that as long as a daughter lives, her life will be dedicated to the parents but justice was not done to the daughters. If the daughter is not there, will the world function?"

"The state government has started the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana and Kanya Vivah Yojana for daughters. I prays to God that my sisters should be happy, smile, and nephews-nieces should laugh, this will make my chief ministership successful," Chouhan added.

On the occasion, CM Chouhan instructed the Bhopal collector to form a self-help group of women and each woman's income should be made to Rs 10,000. He further announced that a Ladli Bahna team would be formed in every ward. The team would work to ensure that there would be no injustice and atrocities against any women.

CM Chouhan has been scheduled to participate in various programs under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana in Bhopal on Friday. The Chief Minister also filled the Ladli Bahana Yojana registration form himself of a few women at one of the Ladli Bahna Yojana programs held at Barkhedi Rashidiya School and after that interacted with the women on the occasion.

