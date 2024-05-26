Lakhimpur Kheri Accident: Four Killed in High-Speed Bus Collision with Mini Vehicle on Nakaha Shankarpur Highway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 26, 2024 04:58 PM2024-05-26T16:58:39+5:302024-05-26T16:59:52+5:30
In a tragic incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, four individuals lost their lives following a collision between a high-speed bus and a mini vehicle on the Nakaha Shankarpur Highway under the jurisdiction of Kheri police station.
The collision occurred under circumstances yet to be fully disclosed, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.
In another news, at least 12 people died and nine got severely injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus in the Khutar Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the district administration to ensure the treatment of the injured.