Lal Krishna Advani Hospitalised: Veteran BJP Leader Admitted to Apollo Hospital, Conditions Stable

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi for observation under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri. A statement from Apollo Hospital confirmed his admission at 9 pm on Wednesday, stating that Advani is currently stable.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri at 9 pm. He is under observation and stable: Apollo Hospital pic.twitter.com/9XYmlgdqIw — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

Last week, Advani was briefly admitted to AIIMS Delhi and discharged the following day after being declared stable. Sources indicated that his hospitalization at AIIMS was due to age-related health concerns. He underwent evaluation by a multidisciplinary medical team, including specialists in urology and geriatric medicine, and reportedly underwent a minor procedure during his stay.

An AIIMS official mentioned, "Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has since been discharged."

The 96-year-old BJP leader was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, earlier this year, along with four others. Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure. Advani and many other members of Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party in 1980 and formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Fromer PM Atal Bihari Valpayee was the first president of the BJP. Advani contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from the New Delhi seat. He has played a pivotal role in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple movement and started Rath Yatra to demand construction of Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi