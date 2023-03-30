Lalit Modi decides to sue Rahul Gandhi in UK court

Lalit Modi, the controversial IPL founder, on Thursday said he will sue Rahul Gandhi in a UK court.The development ...

Lalit Modi, the controversial IPL founder, on Thursday said he will sue Rahul Gandhi in a UK court.The development comes days after Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison by a Surat court in a defamation case, for his remarks over 'Modi surname'.

During a rally, Rahul Gandhi had apparently said, "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"In his remarks, Rahul Gandhi made a reference to Lalit Modi (facing allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL) and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.Taking to Twitter, Lalit Modi today said, "he looked forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself". In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "every Tom dick and gandhi associates again and again saying i ama fugitive of justice. why ?How?" (sic). Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

