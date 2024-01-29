Lalu Prasad Appears Before ED for Questioning in Connection With Land-for-Jobs Scam

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning regarding the alleged land-for-jobs scam, according to officials.

Prasad, accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, arrived at the central agency's office around 11:05 am for the inquiry. Talking to reporters before entering the ED office, Bharati said, Whenever any central agency calls our family members for questioning, we go there and cooperate with them and answer their all queries.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and other accused in the Land for Job money laundering case were summoned by the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday.

In addition to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has implicated former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and Amit Katyal in the case. Additionally, two firms, AB Export and AK Infosystems, are also among the accused.



