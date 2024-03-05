Lalu Prasad Yadav has lost his knowledge about Hinduism: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 5 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister does not have his own family rather the whole country is his family. I take pride in announcing that I also belong to his Parivar,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Lalu Prasad Yadav has lost his knowledge about Hinduism.

“If Lalu Prasad claimed that PM Narendra Modi is not a Hindu, then he has lost all his knowledge about the Hindu religion. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been opposing Hinduism for a long time and he has forgotten the Hindu culture,” the Chief Minister said.

Notably, Lalu Prasad while responding to the Prime Minister's accusation of using dynastic politics to undermine opposition parties, particularly the RJD, had said during a rally of the INDIA bloc in Patna, “What can we do if PM Modi does not have a family of his own?"

“PM Modi’s boasts about the Ram temple are endless, but he is not even a Hindu. Following the passing of their parents, a son is required by Hindu tradition to shave both his head and beard. PM Modi had not done so upon the demise of his mother,” the RJD patriarch had also said.

Reacting to Lalu Prasad’s jibe, the Prime Minister said: “My life is an open book. The 140-crore people in this nation are my family. Modi's family today consists of crores of the country’s daughters, mothers, and sisters. My family is every impoverished person in the nation. Modi belongs to those who have no one else, and they belong to Modi.”

The BJP has started a campaign of “Modi ka Parivar” and top leaders of the party including Amit Shah. J P Nadda changed their bio in the X handle to counter Lalu Yadav’s personal attack against PM Modi.

